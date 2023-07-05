Home Local News MP Nimrod Mbai released on Ksh 50,000 cash bail

MP Nimrod Mbai released on Ksh 50,000 cash bail

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has been released from Kitengela Police Station on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000.

This is after the Kitui East MP surrendered to the station Wednesday morning following uproar over allegations of assaulting a Kenya Power official in Kitengela on Monday.

kiico

The officers also withdrew his gun before he was released from police custody.

The scuffle is said to have erupted after a Kenya Power official disconnected illegal power connections at the MP’s home in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Previous articlePresident Ruto leaves for Comoros and Congo
Next articleGov’t to delay reopening of Kenya-Somalia border

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR