MP Nimrod Mbai released on Ksh 50,000 cash bail

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has been released from Kitengela Police Station on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000.

This is after the Kitui East MP surrendered to the station Wednesday morning following uproar over allegations of assaulting a Kenya Power official in Kitengela on Monday.

The officers also withdrew his gun before he was released from police custody.

The scuffle is said to have erupted after a Kenya Power official disconnected illegal power connections at the MP’s home in Kitengela, Kajiado County.