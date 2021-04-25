MP, nine journalists arrested Saturday in Embu evictions

A parliamentarian and nine journalists were on Saturday arrested as police continued evicting residents from a disputed piece of land at Makima in Embu County.

One person was shot and seriously wounded in the incident.

Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King’ang’i had opposed the evictions in an address to the residents and was consoling those whose shops and houses had been demolished when he was apprehended by police.

One of his aides confirmed the arrest and said he was driven towards Matuu in the neighbouring Machakos County.

Also arrested were nine journalists who had been covering the protests.

The police had been evicting people from land they claimed belonged to the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (Tarda) when the MP turned up and condemned the action