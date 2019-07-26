Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria has opposed a plan to elevate Nakuru town into city status and called for further consultations on the same.

Gikaria clashed publicly with Nakuru Deputy Governor Eric Korir over the proposal and accused the County Government of hurriedly implementing the proposal without the input of Nakuru County residents.

He says if the proposal is implemented, residents will be forced to bear the cost with rent, licenses and land rates expected to go up.

Gikaria said there is need for more consultations on whether the County is ready for the City status.

According to the legislator, there is a plan by the administration to pull down stalls in the town which he says will affect his constituents.

Korir however differed with the MP accusing him of misleading the locals on the state of the city status drive by the local administration.

He said that there has been a lot of misconceptions about the same brushing off claims by the MP that house rent and other taxes would go up.

Dr Korir called on leaders to support the County Government in its development agenda adding that once Nakuru attains city status, its allocation from the National Government will go up.

The Governor is on record saying the process will not be delayed and urged leaders from the County to support the same.