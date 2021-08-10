MP partners with NYS to launch training programmes for youth

The National Youth Service has launched educational programmes that will benefit youth drawn from Ruaraka Constituency.

NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa hosted Ruaraka MP T.J Kajwang for the signing ceremony of an MOU between NYS and Ruaraka NG-CDF on the Programmes.

100 youths from the constituency have been enrolled to train as drivers, who will join a community of highly trained and disciplined drivers.

Matilda said, “The training has been designed to last for 30 days, of which 40% will be spent on learning driving skills and 60% on practical driving. For 9 days we will focus on character development with lessons on first aid, general hygiene, life skills, basic mechanics and entrepreneurship.”

The MP handed over a cheque of Kshs 1,324,730 to cater for the training expenses.

“We commit to produce competent and disciplined professionals by the end of 30 days. We encourage other stakeholders to emulate Ruaraka-NG-CDF to empower the Youths for a better future,” Matilda said.