MP Salasya summoned by EACC over assault on MCA

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya finds himself on the wrong side of the law following summons by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

MP Salasya is on the radar of EACC for alleged violation of Chapter Six of the Constitution following claims he publicly assaulted Malaha-Isongo-Makunga MCA Peter Walunya Indimuli during a funeral service in Mumias East, Kakamega County.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak says the allegations against the Legislator constitute serious ethical queries and if true would amount to a serious breach of the integrity and ethical requirements governing the conduct of State officers.

The Mumias East MP has dominated news headlines for the past few days following a public spat on Friday the 12th January 2024 during a funeral service in Mumias East, Kakamega County.

In a video widely shared on social media, the Legislator, was caught on camera allegedly assaulting the Malaha-Isongo-Makunga Ward Representative.

It is this event that has attracted the attention of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission EACC who have now given a date to the Legislator as it probes his conduct as a state officer.

EACC CEO said the Commission has launched investigations into the matter with a view to taking appropriate action in line with their mandate under the law.

“You are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, on Tuesday 23rd January 2024 at 9:00 am for questioning and statement recording,” a statement from EACC said.

The embattled Legislator who was recently charged with assault of the Ward Representative was granted a Ksh 50,000 cash bail.

Shortly after he was released, MP Salasya who is not a stranger to controversy led a section of angry parents of St Gabriel Isongo Secondary to storm the institution and eject the Principal from the school accusing him of failing to uphold the school’s academic standards.

He would return to the school where there was a scuffle as he took issue with the MCA accusing him of organizing an event at the institution without his knowledge as the area MP.

Other Lawmakers who have had run-ins with the commission include Kitui East Mp Nimrod Mbai, Tigania East Mp Mpuru Aburi, and the National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro.