MP urges government to prioritise support for Kenyan athletes

Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Ngusya Nguna alias CNN has appealed to the government to introduce motivation winning bonuses for the local sports men and women participating in major international competitions.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, the second term lawmaker and member of the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture lauded Kenyan athletes for sweating abroad to bring glory back home.

“In less than 2 months our queen Faith Kipyegon made us proud to break three records in Diamond League and this is not a mean feat.Besides,the Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala made history after becoming the first Kenyan to win a 100 metres race in the Diamond League on Friday.These two coupled by other triumph by our athletes is a testimony that our sporting warriors are putting in extra effort to advertise Kenya to the outside world and this Kenya Kwanza administration must think outside the box and introduce winning inventive to motivate them further” he said

Kipyegon’s record-breaking streak continued with a stunning performance at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday after the the 29-year-old completed the race in four minutes, 7.64 seconds to smash Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan’s 2019 mark of 4:12.33.

The Olympic and world champion has marched across Europe in the last seven weeks.She started this imperious run of Wanda Diamond League form in Florence on 2 June, when she became the first woman to run 1500m in under 3:50 before conquering Paris a week later, this time splintering the 5000m record, before laying siege to the mile in Monaco.

Omanyala on his part rounded off a great night for Kenyan athletes with victory in the 100m at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday (21 July).

It was the 27 year old sprints sensation’s

first Diamond League victory and one which ensured qualification for September’s Diamond League Final in Eugene.

CNN,an avid sporting fan backed Kenyan athletes ahead of World Championships in Budapest, Hungary where the East African nation is set to be represented by total of 57 athletes (32 men and 25 women) under the tutelage of head coach Julius Kirwa.

“I’m behind our lads a few weeks before this sporting extravaganza and as expected they will do better like they have done before.I urge Kenyans to rally behind our ambassadors who’ve always flew our flag high during major competitive assignments around the globe.The team itself is strong and as Parliamentarians we need to pay for ourselves and go witness this big action as our boys and girls win top medals for us” he added

The Central European nation will host the premier annual global showpiece at the brand new National Athletics Centre on the eastern bank of the Danube River on the south side of Budapest.