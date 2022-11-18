MP Waluke out of prison on a Ksh. 10 M cash bail

Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke has been released on Sh10 million cash bail pending the hearing of an appeal against the 67-year jail term imposed on him by the Anti-Corruption Court.

Appellate judges Asike Mahandia, Grace Angenye, and Sankale ole Kantai said the MP has an alternative of paying Sh20 million bond pending the determination of his appeal.

After spending 6 weeks in jail over the Ksh. 313 million fraud charges against the National Cereals and Produce Board- NCPB, the Sirisia lawmaker can now breathe a sigh of relief.

The appellate court has granted him 10 million shillings cash bail pending the hearing and determination of his appeal against a 67-year jail sentence imposed on him by the high court.

The judges said keeping Waluke behind bars may lead to the loss of his parliamentary seat and could trigger a by-election.

Meanwhile, the second witness in the Kshs. 63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal facing former Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and nine others have testified that the construction of the multi-billion dams was allocated 570 hectares of land after wide consultations with government agencies.

Gideon Rotich, an employee of the National Environment Management Authority told trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi that the project started with a report on environmental impact assessment which was done by Elijah Ndiema and dispatched to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Kenya Forest Service, Ministry of Water and Kerio Valley Development Authority.

However, KFS took issue with the construction of the dams citing the destruction of forest and halted the commencement of the project citing the destruction of the forest. The case will proceed for further hearing on 5th December 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...