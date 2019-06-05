Bura Member of Parliament Ali Wario has urged the Government to probe the stalled Ksh 7 billion canal project for Bura irrigation scheme.

Wario claims the National Irrigation Board has turned the project into cash cow saying funds meant for the project have been misused.

And while the project was supposed to take less than 2 years to complete, the two sites remains abandoned in a sorry state.

The project that was conceived in 2013 was to connect the main irrigation canals from Korakora canal gravity intake with Nanigi main canal and feed farms in Bura through gravity.

The 7 billion shillings project was meant to save the National Irrigation Board (NIB) millions of shillings that it incurs to pump water from river Tana into the canals.

Speaking after touring the stalled project in Dirime area, the MP said it is unfortunate that such a project which would have changed the livelihood of area residents has been mismanaged.

Efforts to reach NIB officials overseeing the project were unsuccessful.