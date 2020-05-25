Mavoko MP Patrick Makau has welcomed the Wiper party resolution to partner with Jubilee but said the Party should benefit from a share of ministerial positions.

Speaking in his constituency while donating foodstuff, masks and sanitizers to the vulnerable the Wiper MP said as long as the party leadership has offered to work together with the Jubilee Government for the sake of the Country’s unity, it would be prudent for them to benefit from ministerial positions or some of the vacancies created by the ongoing onslaught of errant leaders.

Makau said the decision taken by his party to work together with Jubilee Government was long overdue since the party’s leader relationship with the President has been cordial throughout.

He supported the purge to remove errant leaders within Jubilee leadership in the Senate and the National Assembly saying it is the only way to bring sanity to the Jubilee leadership under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This is the only way out to enable President Uhuru Kenyatta implement his leadership agenda to Kenyans without unnecessary barriers,” he said.

Mkau said those removed from leadership positions should stop crying foul and instead focus on mending their relationship with the Party.

He said it was unfortunate for leaders to disrespect their party leader adding that the recent purge in the Senate should be extended to the National Assembly.

He advised his constituents to abide by the directives issued by the Government on corvid-19 to avoid contracting the deadly virus.