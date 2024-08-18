Mpox: Counties urged to remain vigilant

The Council of Governors has called on devolved units to remain vigilant as the world battles Mpox.

The council health committee chairman and Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki urged members of the public to exercise caution.

Njuki says that County governments are working closely with the National Government to contain the disease. saying counties were working closely with the National Government to contain the disease.

Kenya has so far confirmed one Mpox case in Taita Taveta County. The patient has since recovered and was discharged from hospital.

According to the ministry of health, one suspected case reported at Vineyard Hospital in Kiambu County is under isolation awaiting test results.

Principal Secretary of State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni dispelled rumours of other confirmed cases saying suspected persons could be battling other ailments.

She revealed that the Ministry of Health is collaborating with counties to enhance surveillance and is working towards having coherent communication systems.

With the disease having been declared a public health emergency of global and continental concern Muthoni revealed that the government has enhanced surveillance and sensitization at the border points to facilitate the prevention of the disease that often causes a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever.