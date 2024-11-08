Mpox: Kenyans urged to defer non-essential travel as 3 new cases confirmed

The latest update brings the total number of cases reported in the country to 17.

Kenyans have been advised to defer non-essential travel to areas with active Mpox transmission, following the confirmation of three new cases on Friday in Mombasa, Nakuru, and Nairobi counties.

The latest update after nearly a month with no new infections brings to 17 the total number of cases reported in the country so far.

According to the Ministry of Health, 13 patients have fully recovered, one person has died, and three cases are still under management.

The cases are distributed in 11 counties as follows; Nakuru (3), Kajiado (2), Bungoma (2), Taita Taveta (I), Busia (I), Nairobi (2), Mombasa (2), Makueni (I), Kericho (I), Uasin Gishu (I), and Kilifi (I)” Health CS Deborah Barasa said.

“The National Public Health Laboratory has confirmed three new cases from Mombasa, Nakuru, and Nairobi counties. Currently. three cases are under management, and 13 patients have fully recovered and one reported death” the CS explained.

The new infections were identified from 83 contacts, following the completion of the required 21-day follow-up.

“Of these contacts, three have tested positive for Mpox, and two remain under active follow-up,” the CS added.

In the last 24 hours, 15,068 travelers were screened at Points of Entry, bringing the total number of travelers screened to 1,701,813 across 26 points of entry.

Vaccines

To safeguard the public, the Ministry of Health has announced that it is deploying targeted interventions to contain the outbreak, including securing Mpox vaccines, which will soon be available to individuals at high risk of infection.

“The Ministry remains fully committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of all Kenyans,” CS Barasa emphasized.

“We are grateful for the public’s continued adherence to health guidelines and their active role in combating Mpox. These collective efforts have been essential in slowing the virus’s spread and protecting our communities.”

She at the same time urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and follow Mpox preventive measures, which include avoiding close contact with infected individuals or their personal items, limiting the number of sexual partners to reduce exposure, and maintaining good hygiene through frequent hand washing or hand sanitizes use.

“If you observe symptoms or suspect a case, please report it to the nearest health facility for prompt care” she advised.