Mpox Update: Nakuru reports new case, total reaches 18

The Ministry of Health has announced one additional case of Mpox, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa revealed that the latest case was reported in Nakuru County.

Providing a breakdown, CS Barasa stated that the cases are distributed across 11 counties: Nakuru (four), Nairobi (two), Mombasa (two), Kajiado (two), Bungoma (two), Taita Taveta (one), Busia (one), Makueni (one), Kericho (one), Uasin Gishu (one), and Kilifi (one).

Out of the 18 cases, 14 individuals have made full recoveries, while four are currently under management.

Barasa further disclosed that 115 contacts have been traced, with 80 having completed the 21-day observation period. Among these contacts, three tested positive for Mpox, and 32 are still being monitored.

Since the outbreak began, the National Public Health Laboratory has tested 296 samples, resulting in 18 positive cases, 272 negative results, and six samples awaiting results.

The government has also ramped up its screening efforts, with 1,900,967 travellers checked at Points of Entry to date, including 14,311 in the past 24 hours.

CS Barasa emphasized the ministry’s commitment to bolstering surveillance systems to monitor and control the outbreak within the region.

She urged Kenyans to adopt preventive measures such as avoiding close contact with infected individuals or their items, maintaining proper hand hygiene, and limiting the number of sexual partners to reduce exposure risks.

“The Ministry of Health remains dedicated to safeguarding the health and well-being of all Kenyans,” Barasa said, commending the public’s adherence to health guidelines. “Your cooperation has been instrumental in slowing the spread of the virus and protecting our communities.”

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is caused by the monkeypox virus.

The disease typically presents with symptoms such as a painful rash, swollen lymph nodes, and fever. While most patients recover fully, severe cases can occur.