MPs consider amendments on Budget Policy Statement

National Assembly has adopted a proposal by the Majority leader Amos Kimunya to have the National Government budget ceiling at 2 trillion shillings contrary to proposals by the Budget that has capped it at 1.6 trillion shillings.

While moving the proposal Kimunya indicated that the 2022/23 budget is a transitional curtailing the Budget Policy Statement would be limiting the incoming administration in financial planning.

The adoption of the amendment was however met with opposition from a section of legislators who felt that the house was opening the debt ceiling through the back door.

The MPs debated the amendment to the budget ceiling by close to 400 billion shillings.

The legislators opposed to adjustment of the capping wonder why the leader of majority was trying to increase the sealing through unconstitutional means.

Kimunya defending the amendment saying the next budget would cut across two administrations.

According to Kimunya curtailing the Budget Policy Statement risks limiting the next government in financial planning.

The debate taking a political demission pitting those in support of deputy president against the Raila Odinga’s led camp.

Various amendments were thrown after speaker notified the house it was not approving the budget.