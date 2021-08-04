MPs want alcoholic drinks adverts restricted to outside watershed hours

Advertisement of alcoholic drinks on radio and television during prime time and watershed hours might be a thing of the past if the Alcoholic Drinks Control (Amendment) Bill 2020 is enacted into law in its current form.

The Silvanus Osoro sponsored bill that seeks to regulate advertising hours for alcoholic beverages sailed through to the second reading in the National Assembly.

A survey conducted by consultancy firm PricehouseWaterCoopers dubbed Altering the Dynamics in Entertainment and Media industry estimates that Kenya’s potential annual revenues in the Entertainment and Media industry will be over Ksh 900 billion by 2025.

As such the Alcoholic Drinks Control (Amendment) Bill 2020 that seeks to regulate advertising hours for alcoholic beverages weighs heavily on Alcoholic drinks manufacturers and media owners.

During Wednesday’s debate, legislators argued that “surrogate advertisements” were misleading and detrimental to a majority of youth, who were getting induced into alcoholism.

Legislators want adverts of alcoholic drinks to be accompanied by health hazard warnings as is the case with tobacco products.

Since its introduction, alcoholic drinks manufacturers and media owners have voiced their opposition, terming the bill as unnecessary since existing regulations shield minors and other vulnerable groups from exposure.

The Alcoholic Drinks Control (Amendment) Bill 2020 is now at the committee of the whole house stage for amendments.