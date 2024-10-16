MPs alter House calendar to hold special sittings this Friday

The National Assembly has resolved to alter its calendar to hold sittings on Friday, 18th October 2024 ahead of the planned short recess next week to address urgent matters.

The MPs will commence morning and afternoon sessions at 9.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. respectively to consider priority business, including mediated Bills.

The motion was moved by Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro and seconded by MP Emmanuel Wangwe.

“The rationale for this sitting is for the House to consider priority business including Bills in mediation specifically, the Sugar Bill (2022), Water Bill (2023), Divisions of Revenue (Amendment) Bill (2024), National Rating Bill (2023) and a number of Private Members Bills which are at risk of lapsing,” Osoro said.

“We need to recover time lost during the Mazingira day which was a public holiday last week and the suspension of the sitting to hold a public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment motion,” he added.

The MPs are set to proceed on a short recess starting on October 22, 2024, after the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The sitting will be held a day after the conclusion of the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Senate.