MPs appeal for peaceful co-existence to end insecurity challenges in Lamu

Members of Parliament have appealed for cohesion, peace and Unity in Lamu to end the continuous terror attacks that are threatening livelihoods and economic development of the area.

The legislators who spoke in Mpeketoni during a fundraising for redeemed gospel church Salama which was burnt by Suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists on August 21, 2023, said there was need for Lamu people to coexist peacefully regardless of ethnic backgrounds.

Led by Embakasi North MP James Gakuya the MPs called upon leaders in Lamu to unite to help address insecurity challenges in the region.

Lamu County MP Monica Marubu asked all communities in Lamu both Christians, and Muslims to exercise religious tolerance and unite in condemning brutal killings.

“As leaders we are filling the pain of people dying hopelessly and aimlessly, We are not going to take it anymore,” she said.

Marubu’s sentiment were echoed by Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku who urged the locals to remain united regardless of ethnic or religious backgrounds.

“If the county is peaceful then it will be easy to develop and grow economically in Lamu,” he said.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara who was also present during the event said the lives of all Kenyans must be respected and protected adding that leaders from across the country will continue to support the fight against terrorism and injustices in Lamu.

“All of these leaders left all their duties in their constituency so as to stand with Lamu people, the church which was burnt shall be rebuilt in a modern way,” she said.

According to Pastor Peter Muthengi the church was burnt down to ashes and property worth more than Ksh500,000 lost on the fateful day.

Other leaders Present during the fundraising included Nyeri town MP Duncan Maina, Kandara MP Chege wa Njuguna, Embakasi Central MP Major Dong Benjamin Gathiru, Juja MP George Maragua MP Mary wa Maua, and Mohamed Abdulkadir, the Chairman Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC).