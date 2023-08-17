MPs approve formation of the national dialogue committee

Parliament has approved the establishment of a national dialogue committee to address areas of National interest.

The bi-partisan talks will address issues that have led to the contestation of the 2022 presidential election as well as other issues listed by the Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio coalition.

The two camps say the talks will not be about power sharing but will be centered on issues that matter the most to Kenyans, such as the cost of living.

The development comes after Majority leader of the National Assembly Kimani Ichungwah and his Minority counterpart Opiyo Wandayi officially submitted a motion seeking to legalize the talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza on Tuesday.

The motion read by the Majority leader and co-sponsored by his Minority counterpart Opiyo Wandayi stipulated the terms for talks that will run for next 60 days as stipulated in the motion.

Key among them is when the new bipartisan team will finalize its report it will submit to the leaders of Azimio and Kenya Kwanza as well as Parliament for adoption.

Moreover, the Committee has resolved to receive memorandums from the public, professional bodies and non-governmental organization for review and consideration..

Attorney General Justin Muturi has maintained that whatever the two parties will agree upon his office will consider their resolutions keenly and ensure they remain within the boundaries of the Constitution.

Report by Gladys Mungai