MPs approve motion to establish cancer prevention, control fund

Members of the National Assembly Wednesday unanimously approved a motion on the establishment of a National Cancer Prevention and Control Fund.

Marakwet West MP Timothy Toroitich, who sponsored the motion, told fellow lawmakers that although the budgetary allocation for health care services is progressive, it is inadequate to cater for cancer prevention and care across the country.

He made a case for the fund stressing that the Constitution provides for the right of every person to access the highest attainable standard of health, which includes the right to health care services, stating that cancer is among the leading causes of death in the country.

“Cancer control in the country is hampered by inadequate cancer care infrastructure and limited specialized human resource capacity,” he said

According to Toroitich, cancer treatment has reached a stage where the costs involved are way beyond a majority of Kenyans.

“A significant number of cancer patients do not complete the prescribed treatment due to the high cost of cancer management,” the legislator observed

He said the Government through the National Treasury ought to establish a national cancer prevention and control fund to promote prevention, control, and treatment of cancer in the country for the reason that the Cancer Prevention and Control Act, 2012 seeks to promote access to quality and affordable diagnostic and treatment services for persons with cancer; and to ensure sustainable capacity for the prevention and control of cancer.