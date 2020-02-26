Mps approve nomination of Mutahi Kagwe, Betty Maina to cabinet

Parliament has on Wednesday approved the nomination of former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe for appointment as the Cabinet Secretary for health by the President.

The lawmakers have also approved the nomination of Betty Maina for appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.

Mutahi Kagwe and Betty Maina were nominated to the cabinet in changes announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on 14th January this year.

The MPs also approved the promotion of Betty Maina to the Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development docket where she has been serving as a Principal Secretary.

Mutahi Kagwe takes over the reins at Afya House from Sicily Kariuki who was moved to the Ministry of Water in changes announced by the President on 14th January this year.

His appointment comes at a time that Kenya is on high alert over the fast-spreading Coronavirus.

During her vetting, Betty Maina pledged to champion the growth of Kenya’s micro-economy.

Also approved for appointment are Julius Ouma Jwan for Principal Secretary State Department for Vocational and Technical Training, Ambassador Simon Nabukwesi for Principal Secretary State Department for University Education and Research, Enosh Onyango Momanyi as the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Physical Planning.