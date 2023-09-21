MPs call for innovation in expanding Studio Mashinani project

The Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation has challenged implementers of Studio Mashinani to find new ways of tapping into the talents displayed by Kenyans through the project.

Speaking during an inspection tour at studio mashinani offices in Mombasa Sauti house, the committee’s Chairman John Kiarie lauded the project for providing recording services to the most indigent of artists unable to meet such costs.

Kiarie said that so far nine studios have been set up around the country adding that the government also aims at building 1450 constituency innovation hubs to complement the project with plans underway to expand the project in all counties to reach as many youth as possible.

“We are here as a committee to establish the efficacy of Studio Mashinani Project, a project instituted by the government to ensure there are studios around the country aimed at developing talents especially the audio-visual performance talents,” he said.

He added that Studio Mashinani is a project aimed at taking recording studios within the reach of communities at grassroots level where the majority of talented youth reside.

“We want to see how well the studios that are already established are performing, how they are succeeding, if there are any challenges and if possible we remedy when we can,” he said.

The MP said the government is working to have the digital content services undertaken in one ministry.

“Through the Ajira platform youth are able to register into studio mashinani and get recorded, we have seen the quality of recording being of extremely good quality thus intend to include all the digital projects and decentralize the studio mashinani to constituencies,” he stated.

The legislators added that the efforts put in by the government in investing in the digital economy are paying off, adding that in the creative sector there are great opportunities in the talent development side, growing of audio-visual and performing talents and business processing outsourcing, among others.

“We are seeing in the “Jitume” centers that we have set up the learners under the digital literacy skills and they are quickly moving from learners to earners with most of them earning dollars. This is a sector that can offer great opportunities for employment at a time when young people are extremely desperate for meaningful engagement,” said Kiarie.