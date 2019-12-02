MPs castigate Speaker for dismissing BBI implementation through parliament

A section of Members of Parliament from Western Kenya allied to Deputy President William Ruto have castigated National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi for dismissing implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative report through parliament.

Speaking in different venues, the lawmakers cautioned against using taxpayers money to sponsor a referendum to implement the BBI report which was made public last week.

Political players continue to engage on how to implement the Building Bridges Initiative report which National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has indicated should not be done in parliament.

Members of Parliament from Trans Nzoia County allied to Deputy President William Ruto have questioned the rationale of spending billions of taxpayers’ money on a referendum yet parliament can actualize the BBI report.

Speaking during the launch of Affirmative Action Fund project, Trans Nzoia County women representative Janet Nangabo and Endebbes MP Robert Pokose faulted Muturi for taking sides on the matter saying Kenyans will be the biggest losers if recommendations are not adopted.

Similar sentiments were made in Kakamega where Ikolomani Mp Bernard Shinali and his Lurambi counterpart Titus Khamala called for the implementation of the proposals through the most prudent way.

Speaking separately in Mombasa, where he graced the this annual Kenya Primary School Heads Conference, Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion who is also a nominated MP called on teachers to embrace the building bridges Initiative, arguing the road will heal the country from ethical division.