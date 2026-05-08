MPs decry ‘deplorable’ living conditions at GSU camp in Mombasa

Members of the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security have raised alarm over the state of housing and amenities at the General Service Unit (GSU) camp in Mombasa describing the conditions as unfit for officers tasked with maintaining national security.

During an oversight visit to the camp, the committee led chairperson Narok West MP Hon. Gabriel Tongoyo encountered firsthand the challenges faced by officers, including overcrowded living quarters, leaking roofs, and inadequate sanitation facilities.

The lawmakers found that in several housing units, a single room was being shared by as many as eight officers, with no partitions to ensure privacy.

While the structures themselves remain standing, many roofs are visibly worn out and leak during rainfall, compounding already difficult living conditions.

The lawmakers also noted the absence of proper bathing facilities, forcing officers to share limited and poorly maintained amenities.

“What we have witnessed here is deeply concerning. There is no dignity in expecting officers to serve this country effectively while living in such conditions,” Tongoyo said during an address to officers at the camp.

“We have seen with our own eyes that although these structures are not collapsing, the leaking roofs and lack of partitioning defeat the very purpose of providing shelter.”

“These officers are at the frontline of securing our nation, yet they are living in conditions that strip them of dignity. A single room shared by eight officers, with no partitioning for privacy, is unacceptable in modern Kenya.”

The situation is further compounded by makeshift mess areas, which fall short of acceptable standards for personnel welfare.

Although the housing units are structurally standing, the committee observed that persistent roof leakages and lack of internal partitioning undermine their suitability as decent shelters.

“This is not just about housing, it is about morale, health, and operational efficiency,” Tongoyo added. “If we expect excellence from our officers, we must first ensure they are living in humane and decent conditions.”

He pledged to push for immediate interventions, including the replacement of all leaking roofs with modern, durable materials.

“I will personally lobby for the removal and replacement of every leaking roof in this camp,” he said.

“Beyond that, we will engage the State Department for Housing to ensure that at least three modern housing blocks are constructed here under the Affordable Housing Programme.”

Tongoyo emphasized that the proposed housing units would provide dignified and adequate accommodation for officers, in line with the government’s commitment to improving living standards for security personnel.

Other members of the committee echoed his concerns emphasizing the urgency of addressing the situation.

Saku MP Hon. Dido Raso who is the vice chairperson of the committee, described the conditions as “a serious oversight that must be corrected without delay.”

“Our officers cannot continue to live like this. We are dealing with men and women who risk their lives daily. The least we can do is provide them with decent shelter,” Raso said.

Dido Raso noted, “When officers are forced to live in overcrowded spaces, sharing one room among eight people, it affects not only their morale but also their mental health. That ultimately impacts service delivery.”

Mandera East MP Hon. Husssein Weytan described the sanitation facilities as inadequate pointing out that officers rely on shared bathing areas that lack privacy and proper maintenance.

“What we have witnessed here is not befitting of disciplined forces,” Weytan said. “Shared bathrooms without proper facilities, makeshift mess areas, and leaking roofs are issues that must be addressed urgently.”

Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Hon. Caroline Ngelechei emphasized the need for dignity and privacy.

“Housing is a basic human right. The lack of partitioning and proper sanitation facilities here undermines the dignity of these officers. We must act expeditiously.”

Teso North Hon. Uku Kaunya and Lari MP Hon. Mburu Kahangara both called for expedited budgetary allocations to address the situation, warning against prolonged delays.

“This committee will not allow these conditions to persist indefinitely,” Hon. Kaunya stated. “We will push for budgetary provisions to ensure renovations and new constructions begin as soon as possible.”

Hon. Kahangara added, “The officers we met today are dedicated to their duty despite the hardships. It is now upon us as leaders to match that dedication with action.”

In a meeting with the officers, George Nderitu, who spoke on behalf of the GSU Commandant, welcomed the committee’s intervention and expressed optimism about the promised reforms.

“We appreciate the committee for taking the time to visit and witness our situation firsthand,” Nderitu said. “They have assured us that our housing conditions will be improved, and that gives our officers hope.”

He added, “Our officers remain committed to serving the nation, but better living conditions will greatly enhance their morale and efficiency.”

The visit forms part of the committee’s broader mandate to assess the welfare of security agencies across the country and recommend policy and budgetary interventions where necessary.

The lawmakers reiterated their commitment to ensuring that officers serving in critical security roles are provided with decent and habitable living conditions, noting that improving welfare directly impacts morale and service delivery.