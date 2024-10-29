MPs enacting bills to combat corruption, enhance business environment

The National Assembly is in the process of enacting three Bills aimed at dealing with corruption, enhance fair business competitiveness and make Kenya a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said the proposed legislations would be one of the key catalysts for the economic advancement of Kenya.

The proposed legislations include; Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Conflict of Interest Bill, 2024 and the Whistleblower Protection Bill, 2023.

“The House is currently considering the Whistleblower Protection Bill, 2023; which primarily seeks to set out the procedures for the disclosure of information on improper conduct within the public and private sectors and to provide for the protection of the people making such disclosures,” said Hon Wetang’ula.

Once enacted, Wetang’ula says, “this would significantly increase collaborative efforts between the private sector and government to combat corruption and promote more transparent, accountable and ethical business practices,”

He noted that this would make Kenya a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment.

Speaking during the Speaker’s Round Table with the Kenya Private Sector Association (Kepsa) in Naivasha, Hon Wetang’ula explained that the Conflict of Interest Bill, 2024, which is presently undergoing mediation provides a robust legal framework for the management of conflict of interests in the discharge of official duties by public officers.

Hon Wetang’ula said the proposed Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is currently under consideration by the Finance and National Planning Committee seeks to reduce the cost of tendering by simplifying and computerizing the evaluation of tenders and also to professionalize the public procurement practice.

“The legislative proposal further seeks to enhance the guiding principles to be adhered to in Public Procurement and Asset Disposal by state organs and public entities,” he explained.

Said Hon Wetang’ula: “This amendment will enhance transparency in the procurement processes and promote competitive bidding, which inevitably will contribute to creating a better hub for entrepreneurship to thrive”.

The Speaker further added that there are various legislative proposals and Bills which seek to enhance the competitiveness of our country in the agricultural, health, education, energy, transport, finance, insurance, ICT and other key economic sectors, that are before the Committees of the National Assembly, for consideration.

He asked Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of the Committees to aptly expound on and delve into their Committees’ legislative interventions aligned with the Roundtable’s theme. “leveraging the role of the legislature in enhancing Kenya’s competitiveness for the creation of jobs, wealth, and inclusive prosperity”.

Hon Wetang’ula pointed out that the engagement between National Assembly Leadership and Kepsa underscores the critical nexus between legislative action and economic development.

“I commend Kepsa for their unwavering commitment, over the years, towards engaging with the National Assembly in the review and enactment of laws that spur increased economic growth, shared wealth and inclusive opportunities for our people,” he added.