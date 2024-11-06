MPs express lack of confidence in Education Ministry managing bursary funds

Members of the National Assembly have voiced strong opposition to the Ministry of Education managing bursary funds.

While contributing to a motion by Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris, which calls for comprehensive reform of education bursary schemes to ensure free basic education in Kenya, the MPs raised concerns regarding transparency and accountability.

They argued that the Ministry cannot guarantee an effective bursary allocation process, particularly for children from vulnerable backgrounds.

“We have no trust and confidence that the Ministry of Education will handle the bursaries. If we make the mistake of taking this money to the ministry of education, we all know where this money will go. We are the representatives of the people, we know the needy families,” said Kilifi North MP Owen Baya

The motion, sponsored by Passaris, aims to consolidate various bursary schemes into a unified system to improve transparency, efficiency, and access to education.

It proposes merging all existing bursary schemes—including the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), and other county and ward-based schemes—into a single fund managed by the Ministry of Education.

Passaris mentioned that the consolidated funds would be sent directly to schools, ensuring that every child benefits from free basic education. However, MPs remain unconvinced that this will work.

“Indeed, we need to have a way of having free education in this country, but let us do it in the right way. You remember to date we are still fighting the Ministry of Education with capitation,” Beatrice Elechi, MP Dagoretti North noted while voice her concerns on the motion as drafted

“The challenge we face is not about how the bursary is being given but it is the people who have stayed in Jogoo House (Education Ministry Hq) for a while now and they are the biggest problem we are facing,”she added