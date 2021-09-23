MP’s fault IEBC for hurriedly submitting 2016 document

It is now evident that the Election Campaign Financing Regulations formulated by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to regulate spending in the 2022 general election will not be implemented as planned.

This is after the Committee on Delegated Legislation in its consideration of the regulations asked the National Assembly to reject it in its entirety.

Despite the speaker not putting the question due to quorum challenges , most Members of Parliament expressed support for the rejection of the regulations blaming IEBC for messing up the whole process which was also the main reason given by the committee.

According to the Members of Parliament, IEBC did not conduct public participation on the matter.

They also accused the electoral body of not observing the constitutional timelines of introducing the regulation in parliament and also publishing the regulation before seeking the approval of the August house first.

The Election Campaign Financing Act, 2013 was to be effected in the 2017 general election but was put on hold until the 2022 general election.