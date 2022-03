A section of members of parliament allied to the Jubilee party have called on leaders from Mt. Kenya to stick to the Jubilee party ahead of the August 9th general election. Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago, Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku and Lari MP Jonah Mburu say every region is associated with a particular party and therefore central kenya should popularize Jubilee party adding that the party will address development concern in the larger Mount Kenya region.

