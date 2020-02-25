MPs issue fresh summons after Magoha, IG no show

A meeting called by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education to address the teacher’s crisis in North Eastern Kenya aborted Tuesday morning after, Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha and the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai failed to appear.

Despite the two government officials sending representatives, the chair of the committee Julius Melly ruled that the two should present themselves in person as the matter at hand was weighty and needed urgent attention.

Only the Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Dr. Nancy Macharia who is under immense pressure from leaders from the region appeared in person.

Melly justified the need for the three officials to appear in person saying the teacher’s crisis in the northern part of Kenya was a multisectoral matter that needed a collaborative approach from the three organs.

The CS and the police boss are now expected to appear before the departmental committee Wednesday at 10 am without fail.

Education has been paralysed in the North-Eastern region after TSC transferred teachers following attacks on non-locals by suspected Al Shabaab militants.