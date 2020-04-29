MPs question demotion of KEMRI Director Joel Lutomia

Members of Parliament now want the ministry of health to explain the circumstances that led to the removal of Joel Lutomiah as the acting Director of the Center for Virus Research at the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

The lawmakers want information on if all laid down disciplinary procedures were instituted before Lutomiah was removed from his position.

The Health ministry has in the meantime maintained that the reshuffle was done in the best interest of the ongoing efforts to ensure efficiency at the KEMRI.

Joel Lutomiah was reshuffled following an alleged delay in the release of coronavirus test results.

MPs in the meantime poked holes on a statement issued in Parliament detailing how the government has spent 300 million shillings towards the fight against covid-19.

Health Committee Chairperson Sabina Chege had in the statement said the ministry of health had so far allocated 300 million shillings and not 40 billion as is being claimed.

