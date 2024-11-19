MPs launch probe into alleged malpractices in Auditor General’s office

The National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities has resolved to conduct an inquiry into alleged malpractice within the Office of the Auditor General (OAG).

The inquiry aims to investigate claims of corruption, abuse of office, tribalism, favouritism, and mismanagement, which were brought forward by a section of OAG staff. These allegations, according to the petitioners, have created a hostile work environment, affected cohesiveness, and led to mental distress among employees.

During a session chaired by Kasipul MP Charles Were, committee members noted the seriousness of the accusations but stressed the need for thorough investigations.

“The Committee has received a petition from staff protesting alleged malpractice in the Auditor General’s office and seeking our intervention,” said Were.

He explained that the petition would be forwarded to the Public Petitions Committee for detailed scrutiny.

The anonymous staffers who raised the allegations claimed that over 200 employees reportedly possess fake qualifications, including fraudulent Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certificates, yet no action has been taken against them.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge, however, cautioned against acting on anonymous complaints, emphasizing that the law requires petitions to include names, signatures, and other identifiable details.

“The law is very clear. Petitions or complaints delivered to the National Assembly must contain identifiable details of the authors. Anonymous submissions lack credibility,” Mathenge stated.

Kamukunji MP Abdi Yusuf Hassan urged caution, noting that internal conflicts, particularly following leadership changes, often fuel such allegations in state offices.

“The Committee needs to approach this matter carefully and objectively. Mishandling it could inadvertently undermine the Office of the Auditor General,” said Hassan.

Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana supported the move to conduct an inquiry, emphasizing that it was the best way to establish the truth and resolve the issue.

“The Committee has the capacity to conduct a thorough inquiry to address these allegations and ensure the smooth running of the Auditor General’s office,” said Ikana.

Mandera West MP Adan Haji added that the inquiry could either expose misconduct in the OAG or clear the office of any wrongdoing.

The Committee’s decision underscores the importance of safeguarding integrity and professionalism in public institutions while ensuring that allegations of malpractice are handled with fairness and transparency.