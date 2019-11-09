MPs: ODM win in Kibra is proof that party is strong

Legislators allied to the Orange Democratic Party have termed the just concluded Kibra by-election as a litmus test for the party.

Speaking in Kasipul Kabondo the legislators led by Suba South MP Millie Odhiambo said the win by the party is a proof that ODM is still strong despite a few challenges that need to be addressed urgently.

The ODM legislators said the contest in Kibra was not between ODM and Jubilee candidates but rather between the ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

The legislators claim that there was too much money dished out to voters ahead of the elections which was meant to lure voters and change the political landscape of Kibra to discredited Raila.

But for Tiaty MP William Kamket the defeat of the jubilee candidate in the by-election was a signal to team Tanga Tanga that things on the ground had changed.

Mogotio MP Daniel Tuitoek, however, termed the defeat as a win saying though Jubilee missed the target they have learnt some lessons to use in 2022.

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna said the by-election had hit the last nail in the coffin of Nasa and that wiper is just waiting for its fair share of the political party’s fund to call it a day.