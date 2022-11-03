MPs pass motion stopping delocalisation of teachers

Members of the National Assembly Thursday unanimously approved the motion on the Review of Teacher Deployment Policy.

While passing the motion by Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, the legislators Thursday resolved that the Teachers Service Commission immediately reverses the ongoing delocalization of teachers.

Terming the policy as disruptive, the MPs want TSC to review it with a view to devolving it to the zonal level as the point of recruitment.

If adopted, newly recruited teachers will now be posted within their home counties while those who had been transferred will be redeployed to their previous counties.

TSC would also be required to initiate a comprehensive review of the policy with the involvement of teachers in order to make it consistent with International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Unesco laws and practices on teacher management and deployment.

“Review the teacher recruitment policy with a view to devolving it to zonal level at the point of recruitment,” the motion reads.

The policy implemented in 2018 has been an issue of controversy among teachers and stakeholders.

The MP had argued that the exercise was not supported by a clear policy framework and was initiated without the participation of teachers or their unions, contrary to Articles 118 and 132 of the Constitution on public participation and involvement of the people in the process of policymaking;

“Appreciating the invaluable role that teachers play in actualizing the national goals of education; noting that a conducive working environment for teachers enhances performance; recalling that, the delocalization of teachers commenced in 2018 by the Teachers Service Commission immensely disrupted teachers’ lives, lowered teacher morale and caused untold trauma to many teachers countrywide” he regretted.

