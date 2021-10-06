MPs express anger over government’s delay in paying pending bills

Members of Parliament have expressed anger over delay by the government to promptly pay its pending bills.

Failure to pay for service and supplies received by the government according to members of parliament was a threat to the stability of many Kenyan companies which offer services to the government.

Led Olago Aluoch Kisumu Town West, the legislators are now proposing for the change of laws to make it punishable to any government officials found to have stood in the way of payment of people who offer services to the government.

In the changes of the laws they also want those who are owed to be authorized to confiscate government property until they are paid.

The legislators were responding to a petition read in the house by the Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi on behalf of Divyesh Patel.

Patel claimed the ministry of Health had refused to pay ‘Equip Agencies’ Limited for the supply of anti-malaria equipment and drugs delivered 26 years ago.