MPs push for broader scope of funding on climate change

MPs from the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Committee of the National Assembly have challenged the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry to consider expanding the scope of Climate Change Mitigation measures that can be legally executed through the NG-CDF Kitty.

Speaking during a meeting to finalize drafting of guidelines on the Amended NG-CDF Act, in relation to funding on Climate change Mitigation Measures under the kitty, the MPs noted that key areas of concern including water harvesting and promoting use of renewable clean energy in public institutions would go a long way in pushing climate change Mitigation efforts beyond the tradition of tree planting in public schools.

Led by Committee Chairperson Hon. Musa Sirma, the MPs noted that a lot of resources spent in tree planting drives go to waste in the Arid Zones, where there are no subsequent watering initiatives.

“That is why we also need to tap into water harvesting as an initiative under NG-CDF to bolster the re-afforestation efforts especially in the Arid and semi-arid areas,” noted Hon. Sirma.

Ministry officials in attendance were led by the Acting Conservation Secretary Mr. George Tarus.