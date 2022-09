National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula says he will ensure that the remuneration for members in the 13th parliamemt is not interfered with. Speaking during the launch of a weeklong induction workshop for the legislators, Wetangula said he is in talks with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and is optimistic of positive changes. He at the same time called on the Members of Parliament to put aside party affiliations and focus on discussions that will benefit the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...