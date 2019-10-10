MPs raise governments debt ceiling to Ksh 9 Trillion

Written By: Kevin Wachira
The National Assembly has raised the government’s debt ceiling to 9 trillion shillings meaning the government can borrow externally 4 trillion shillings on top of the current 5trillion debt.

Justifying the permission to allow Treasury to borrow more externally, Leader of Majority Aden Duale said there were crucial development projects that required to be completed.

Leader of Minority John Mbadi supported the raise of debt ceiling but raised concerns over embezzlement and misappropriation of county funds.

Currently, Kenya’s debt is at 5.8 trillion shillings.

The increase of the debt ceiling is based on an amount and not a percentage to GDP as is currently the case.

Further, the government’s intention of increasing external borrowing was lauded by supporters of the motion who argued it will allow small and medium enterprises increase their internal borrowing.

Public debt as a fraction of the country’s GDP increased from 38.2 per cent in 2012 to 57 per cent in 2018.

The government had then set a debt ceiling of 60 per cent of GDP.

Parliament says it will be adopting a debt ceiling cap every fiscal year that is based on the amount of debt accumulated as opposed to the current scenario where it is based on a percentage of the GDP.

