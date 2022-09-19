MPs remuneration takes center stage during induction workshop

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has vowed to ensure that the remuneration for members in the 13th parliament is not interfered with.

Speaking during the launch of a weeklong induction workshop for the legislators, Wetangula said he is in talks with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and is optimistic of positive changes.

He at the same time called on the Members of Parliament to put aside party affiliations and focus on discussions that will benefit the country.

SRC has proposed a downward review of benefits for Members of Parliament among them the reduction of sitting allowance and car grants where members receive Ksh 5,000 per sitting and Ksh 5 million respectively.

SRC is set to clarify the same on Wednesday during its presentation to MPs in the ongoing induction.

The MPs have vowed to make the 13th parliament more productive regardless of the of the outcome of the outcome of talks between the Speaker and SRC.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Macharia Kamau said the Ministry plays a critical part of the National Security of the Country saying they expect legislators who are involved in treaty making and treaty ratifications, to engage in these processes, well guided by the Kenyan Constitution.