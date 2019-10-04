MPs skipping committee meetings to be dewhipped

Members of the National Assembly who have been skipping committee sittings are set to be de-whipped next week.

National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale has committed to table a list of legislators who should be removed from various committees after skipping more than three consecutive sittings.

Every Thursday the leader of majority Aden is required to inform the house on Cabinet Secretaries who will be appearing before various committees to answer to questions raised by MPs.

But the session on Thursday opened up a platform to scrutinize the effectiveness of committees in transacting parliamentary business.

Duale questioned why the same questions were being raised by the same members every week as if MPs were not following up on their questions at committee level when the cabinet secretary appears to respond.

The house standing order requires if a member is absent during time of response at the committee, his question shall be dropped.

In defence, the MPs accused the leader of majority and house leadership of overseeing poor formulation of committees.

Duale hit back at the MPs saying he had data from the directorate of committees indicating those who have been skipping committee sittings and committed to table it next week Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 15th parliamentary intelligence sharing conference will be hosted in Nairobi starting next Monday.

The meeting which is the first of its kind to be held in Africa will draw over 300 parliamentarians from across the world to engage in tackling terrorism, money laundering, cyber-crime among other organized crimes.