MPs suffer setback as Court of Appeal refuses to halt order on pay

Kenyan MPs Friday suffered a major setback after the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling ordering them to refund Ksh 1.2 billion they unlawfully awarded themselves as house allowance in 2018.

The High Court had in December 2020 found that MPs illegally increased their pay and awarded themselves a housing allowance without the Salaries and Remuneration Commission SRC’s approval.

Parliament had asked the appellate court to temporarily suspend that High Court order, an application if granted, would have allowed the legislators to continue drawing the high perks.

The Court of Appeal judges Wanjiru Karanja, Gatembu Kairu and Jamila Mohamed Friday evening dismissed the MPs application pending appeal.

The judges in a decision delivered via email said the petition does not meet the threshold.

“Accordingly, we are not persuaded that this application meets the threshold discussed earlier. Our conclusion is that the application is for dismissal. We dismiss it with costs in the appeal. We also order that the substantive appeal be fixed for hearing on a priority basis” they said.

SRC and activist Okiya Omtatah Okoiti had challenged the Ksh 250,000 house allowance that the 416 MPs awarded themselves.

Justices Weldon Korir, Pauline Nyamweya and John Mativo unanimously ruled that SRC acted within its mandate by directing Clerks of Parliament not to pay the allowance which did not interfere with the constitution independence of parliament and PSC.

The Clerk of the Senate and National Assembly had been directed to recover in full from the salaries and allowances of each MP the entire money paid to them as accommodation.

Each MP was required to pay back Ksh 2.8 million from their salaries within the next one year.