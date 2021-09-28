MPs summon Chebukati over poll preparedness

The National Assembly has questioned what it terms as alarming statements from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission -IEBC concerning the country’s preparedness for the 2022 general election. The legislators are warning the electoral body not to create panic in the country but put its house in order to assure Kenyans of a credible exercise. Speaker Justin Muturi has in the meantime directed the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to summon the commission to shed more light on their election preparedness.