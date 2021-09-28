MPs summon Chebukati over poll preparedness

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) team led by Wafula Chebukati has been summoned to appear before National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee next week over the 2022 general election preparedness.

This follows IEBC claims that Parliament was sitting on crucial and critical legislation that should guide the general election.

IEBC had accused the House of taking too long to enact laws on the referendum, the IEBC Amendment Bill submitted in May 20, 2020; the Electoral Campaign Finance (Amendment) Bill, 2020, submitted on August 21, 2020; as well as an amalgamation of electoral legal reforms the commission submitted to both Houses of Parliament on October 19, 2020.

“The real issues are the late enactment of electoral law too close to the election, undermining planning and implementation of activities within the set electoral timelines. The international best practice is to cease enactment of electoral laws at least two years before a General Election,” said Mr Chebukati.

The MPs, who rejected the draft election campaign financing regulations dismissed statements by IEBC as alarming and meant to create panic among Kenyans.

They urged the electoral body to put its house in order to deliver credible elections instead of causing anxiety.

The IEBC chair also decried budget cuts by Treasury.

Meanwhile, the media stakeholders led by the Media Council of Kenya have launched election reporting guidelines that are expected to guide journalists as they report on the elections.

The guidelines will compel journalists to adhere to the Code of Conduct and avoid being purveyors of hate speech and falsehoods and also biased coverage.