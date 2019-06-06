MPs tell Mwende Mwinzi to renounce her US citizenship

The National Assembly Thursday afternoon adopted a report tabled by the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, which vetted seven nominees for the position of high commissioners and Ambassadors but with a disclaimer on Mwende Mwinzi’s approval.

The report recommended the appointment of Ms Mwinzi as the ambassador of Seoul, South Korea on condition that she renounces her US citizenship.

The conditional approval of Ms Mwinzi for appointment was strongly objected by women legislators.

The Leadership and Integrity Act provides that a State officer who acquires dual citizenship shall lose the position.

Subsection two says that a person who holds dual citizenship shall, upon election or appointment to a State office, not take office before officially renouncing their other citizenship in accordance with the provisions of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act.

Also recommended for appointment are Michael Mubea for Dublin- Ireland, Kariuki Mugwe for Abu Dhabi, Peter Angore for Algiers, Algeria, Flora Karugu for Lusaka, Zambia, Diana Kiambuthi for Stockholm, Sweden and Njambi Kinyungu for Un-Habitat.

Meanwhile, Senators are now calling on Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha to reconsider his hard-line stance on the implementation of the Competence Based Curriculum.

They said the country was not ready for the implementation of the new curriculum but asked the CS to hold consultations on the matter.

The senators said the rushed implementation of the new curriculum would disadvantage many children in the country, especially from poor backgrounds.

The Senators said the government should have dealt with infrastructural issues and employed enough teachers before rolling out the new curriculum.

The senators aired their views after Vihiga Senator George Khaniri sought a statement on the status of the implementation of the new curriculum.

Senate Education Committee vice Chair Prof Margaret Kamar informed the house that the education CS is expected before her committee on 19th of this month over the same.