MPs to begin week-long induction on Monday

ByPRUDENCE WANZA

Members of the National Assembly begin a week-long induction workshop on Monday.

The induction will take place at the Safari park Hotel and will end on Saturday 24th September, 2022.

The exercise which involves taking the legislators through the operations and procedures of the House and aims at them with tools to effectively execute their mandate.

The induction which comes barely two weeks after the MPs took oath of office, will target newly elected lawmakers who will be taken through the legislative process such as how to sponsor bills, bring petitions and issue personal statement.

  

