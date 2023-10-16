MPs to expedite adoption of key bill for Konza City development

The National Assembly is targeting to fast track debate on Konza Technopolis Bill once tabled with the aim of accelerating the process of putting together structures that will support the Konza Technopolis Development.

Communication, Information and Innovation Committee chairman John Kiarie has said members will mobilize their fellow legislators to support enactment of the bill into law.

“As a committee we are assuring you of our commitment to ensure the Bill is passed within the shortest time possible once it is tabled in the House, we expect to receive the Bill any time and once we get it, we will expedite it,” said Kiarie who is also Dagoretti South Member of Parliament.

The Committee also promised to push for allocation of resources to enable the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) settles its pending bills.

“Preparation of the next budget is underway and we intend to ensure that you receive allocation to expedite on settling the pending bills and completing the remaining works,” he added.

According to KoTDA CEO, John Paul Okwiri, the tech city is now on an accelerated development phase with a focus to deliver the first phase of the project on target whose horizontal infrastructure is currently at 93pc completion rate and includes construction of roads, drainage and underground utility tunnels which set a foundation for a truly smart city.

“This investment is beginning to show as Konza technopolis was recently awarded for Excellence in Smart City Development at the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards – 2023 that took place in the recently concluded Africa Climate summit,” said Okwiri.

The Authority has asked parliament to ensure adequate budgetary allocation in line with its proposals to the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy in order to commence on the second phase as Konza Cty prepares to host the International Association of Science Park in September 2024.