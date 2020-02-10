MPs hold special sitting to pay tribute to Moi

The National Assembly and the Senate are holding a special sitting where they are expected to alter the calendar of the House in view of the Presidential Proclamation.

During the special sitting, the National Assembly and the Senate will alter the calendar of both Houses in view of the Presidential Proclamation of 4th February 2020 regarding the passing on of the second president of Kenya Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

Members of parliament and senators will send their condolences during the special sitting.

During the three-hour session, each speaker will be given 10 minutes to eulogize the late mzee Moi except the Leader of the Majority Party and the Leader of the Minority Party, who shall be limited to a maximum of 15 minutes each.

Their condolences will be recorded in honour of the late retired President’s long service in Parliament.

They will resume their sittings on Thursday at 2:30pm.

Moi died on Tuesday, January 4 and will be laid to rest at his Kabarak home on Wednesday, February 12.

Moi will be accorded a State Funeral with observation of full Civilian and Military honours.