MPs to sit extra days ahead of long December recess

The National Assembly has approved a procedural motion to hold additional sittings for MPs to debate the President’s Address and consideration of priority business ahead of the long December recess.

The MPs will now sit on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday next week, as well as three more days during the first week of December.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who moved the motion, emphasized the need for the adjustments to prevent the recall of members from their Christmas break, which runs from December 6th to February 10th, 2025, to address any pending business.

He also highlighted the importance of giving members sufficient time to consider the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

President William Ruto is scheduled to address a joint session of Parliament on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Ichung’wah stated, “I was to move this to allow us time, first to consider the President’s address. As members are aware we have the State of the Nation on Thursday, which is a joint sitting. In line with our standing orders we have at least four sitting days to consider the state of the nation address and therefore, to allow us time and to allow as many members as possible to contribute, we want to have those extra sitting hours”,

Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu MP, added, “We want to conclude all the business before us, as we are heading into the long recess. We want to avoid calling members back during the break, as this is the only time our hardworking staff can also take a rest.”

Additionally, MPs have made provisions to attend the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) games in Mombasa on December 6th.

The MPs who will be joining the Speaker for the event said they have opted to use the SGR.

Schedule

On Monday, 25th November 2024, sittings will commence at 2:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. On Tuesday, 26th November 2024, sittings will be held in the morning.

The house will then break on Wednesday before resuming on Thursday, 28th November 2024, and Friday, 29th November 2024, with morning sessions starting at 9:30 a.m.

The legislators will reconvene for morning sittings on Monday, 2nd December 2024, Tuesday, 3rd December 2024, and Thursday, 5th December 2024, all starting at 9:30 a.m.

SONA

The State of the Nation Address is delivered in accordance with Article 132 (1) of the Constitution which provides for the President to address a special sitting of Parliament once every year and may address Parliament at any other time.

Article 132 (1) b and c further dictates that, “Once every year, the President is expected to report, in an address to the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realization of the national values, referred to in Article 10 and submit a report for debate to the National Assembly on the progress made in fulfilling the international obligations of the Republic.”

The Head of State is further expected to submit a report for debate to the National Assembly on the progress made in fulfilling the international obligations of the Republic.

This year’s address comes two weeks after the swearing-in of Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki.