MPs urge TSC to address shortage of teachers

The National Assembly Committee on Education has urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to address staffing issues in schools, particularly the shortage of Science, Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics teachers,

This follows a meeting where the TSC presented a status report on the recruitment of 46,000 teachers and preparations for the transition into Grade 9 to legislators.

Chaired by Hon. Julius Melly, Members of the Committee on Education questioned TSC CEO, Ms. Nancy Macharia on teacher recruitment, staffing and promotions.

Hon. Julius Melly criticized the Commission’s staffing methods, calling for a transparent framework for teacher promotions, particularly in under-resourced schools.

“Every sub-county should have sufficient teachers, especially in critical subjects such as science and mathematics,” said Hon. Melly.

TSC CEO, Ms. Nancy Macharia revealed that the recruitment of 46,000 teachers, primarily focused on converting teacher interns into permanent employees, is in progress.

According to the Commission, the recruitment process, which began in early October, attracted a total of 314,000 applicants. 93,646 teachers applied for only 6,000 Primary Schools, 144,177 teachers applied for only 39,550 Junior Secondary School positions, 76, 294 teachers applied for 450 positions on Secondary Schools.

Ms. Macharia assured lawmakers that the Commission had received Kshs. 13.4 billion to facilitate the transition of these interns to permanent and pensionable terms of service starting January 2025. “All serving teacher interns will be employed on permanent and pensionable terms of service by January,” she said, noting that the employment forms have already been issued.

However, Committee Members raised concerns about the shortage of Science and Maths teachers and the lack of a clear promotion system.

“It is worrying that we don’t have enough science teachers. What can the country do to incentivize them?” asked Hon. Jerusha Momanyi, pointing to a shortage of science and maths teachers.

Hon. Nabii Nabwera expressed frustration at TSC’s lack of a policy regarding teachers in acting positions. “Are you aware we have so many acting heads of institutions and principals?”

Hon. Clive Gesairo further questioned how TSC communicates with teachers regarding promotions and the criteria used.

“There are more than 400,000 qualified, unemployed teachers in the country,” CEO Macharia admitted.

The Commission also outlined its preparedness for the transition to Grade 9 under the Competency -Based Curriculum (CBC), noting that it had recruited 48,550 teachers over the past two financial years. Of these, 39,550 are interns, while 9,000 were employed on permanent terms.

According to documents before the Committee, 8,378 primary school teachers were deployed to Junior Secondary Schools (JSS), raising the total number of JSS teachers to 56,928.

Committee Members directed the TSC to provide detailed reports on the number of unemployed teachers and steps being taken to address staffing shortages, particularly in special needs schools, which reportedly face a deficit of 5,600 teachers.