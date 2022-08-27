MPs vow to push for revival of CDF kitty

ByWesley Ruto
A section of the Members of Parliament has vowed to push for the revival of the Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) once they resume office after the kitty was banned by the Supreme Court.

They argued that CDF helped in initiating development projects in the constituencies.

Led by Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, the legislators said the parliamentary committee will review the CDF which had been banned by the Supreme Court. 

The Supreme Court ruled that allowing MPs to manage the funds is against the Division of Revenue and Public Finance law.

Kwanza MP-elect Ferdinand Wanyonyi while speaking at the 13th parliament orientation, said they will be forced to go to court to bring the CDF back.

  

