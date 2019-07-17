MPs want Agriculture CS investigated over maize importation

Members of parliament from North Rift are accusing agriculture cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of illegally paying a maize importation company 1.8 billion shillings.

They claim the money was illegally withdrawn from the strategic food reserve account and paid to a maize importation company by the name of commodity house.

It’s against this backdrop that they now want the directorate of criminal investigation and the ethics and anti-corruption commission to investigate the agriculture cabinet secretary for the move.

The members of parliament led by Cherangany member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny and his Moiben Counterpart Silas Tiren , they further called for his resignation warning of initiating a process of impeaching him once the national assembly resumes its sitting next week should he failed to do so.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



There has been a back and forth on the matter after Kiunjuri indicated the need to import maize.

The chairman of the strategic food reserve fund chairperson Noah Wekesa however came out to oppose the move saying the reserves, together with those from expected harvests will be enough for the country.