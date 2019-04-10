MPs want KAA chairman to resign over KQ-JKIA merger

A section of Members of Parliament are now calling for the resignation of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Chairman Isaac Awuondo over conflict of interest in the proposed consolidation of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Kenya Airways.

The MPs who are investigating the proposed Private Initiated Investment Proposal argue that Awuondo who also doubles up as the Commercial Bank of Africa Managing Director may not be acting in the best interest of the Kenyan taxpayer.

On Wednesday the National Assembly’s transport committee invited the Authority to shed more light on the proposed hand over of the management of JKIA.

Proceedings did, however, commence an hour later after the arrival of the KAA chairman and the MPs immediately put him on the spot.

Kenya Airports Authority officials admitted there were gaps in the proposal especially on the capacity of Kenya Airways to manage JKIA

On Tuesday MPs were informed that the national carrier was pegging its hopes on the Private Initiated Investment Proposal to turn around fortunes despite the negative publicity.

The transport committee will on Thursday meet with representatives of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, Pilots and Air Operators as MPs probe the viability of the proposed merger.

If approved, Kenya Airways is set to merge with the State-owned authority as part of a grand plan to turn around its business and cement Nairobi’s status as a regional transport hub.