MPs warn contractor over Ksh1.5B road project delay

The Parliamentary Committee on Transport Public Works and Housing has cautioned AA Bayusuf against further delays on the 48-km Marikebuni-Majengo-Marafa-Sosoni road which is yet to be completed three years after commissioning.

Construction of the Kshs 1.5 billion road project which involves an upgrade to bitumen standard commenced in July 2017 and was scheduled to take 36 months to complete.

However, three years later, the committee led by vice-chairperson Gathoni Wamuchomba Gathoni found out that the project is behind schedule with 84% of the work done, covering 27.7km.

The committee which was accompanied by senior officials from Kenya Rural Roads Authority, Kenya Urgan Roads Authority demanded answers from the contractor as to why there has been a subsequent delay in the completion of the project.

“The quality of work is wanting in some of the projects, especially the Sabaki Bridge-Marafa road, which although the contractor is still on-site, there are gaping potholes on some sections,” said Wamuchomba.

Representatives of the contractor, AA Bayusuf, had a hard time explaining to the committee why the project delays and had a lot of errors in its implementation process.

The committee which has embarked on inspecting multi-billion road projects being undertaken by the National Government at the Coastal region also toured the construction of the Kshs 2.6 billion Baricho Bridge, and the Kshs 4.5 billion Malindi Sala-gate.

The legislators also said there was a need for the contractor to install bumps along the road and ensure the work is done to the standards.

”The reason we are here is that we are serving under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, and the funding comes from the National Government through you as taxpayers,” said Wamuchomba.

She said they want to ensure that taxpayers get quality roads adding that they had witnessed the work being done along the road was not satisfactorily.

The Kiambu Woman Rep said they will do a report after completing the tour to ensure the contractor does all the requirements.

The committee also toured Malindi Airport and roads in Gede Watamu Kilifi North constituency and shall be visiting other roads in Tanariver County.

The Vice-Chairperson was accompanied by committee members Sotik MP Dominic Koskei, Tarbaj MP Ahmed Bashane, and Garsen MP Ali Wario.